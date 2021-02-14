Watch: In A First, Navy Divers Slither Down From Chopper With Sniffer Dogs

In a first, clearance divers of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command carried out an exercise of slithering down from a helicopter with explosive-sniffing dogs.

"Clearance divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki and Mukti as a part of simulated bomb threat," the Navy tweeted on Saturday.



While such “slithering” exercises are regularly conducted by the Navy, this was the first time when canines were involved.

"Such exercise is regularly carried out but this time it was done with canines as well. The dogs slithered down with their trainers and completed the exercise," a Navy official said.

(With PTI inputs)

