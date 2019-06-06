﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  WATCH | Haryana CM Khattar Snaps At Youth For Trying To Take Selfie

WATCH | Haryana CM Khattar Snaps At Youth For Trying To Take Selfie

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar snapped at a youth, and pushed him aside for trying to take a selfie.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2019
WATCH | Haryana CM Khattar Snaps At Youth For Trying To Take Selfie
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar snapped at a youth who tried to take a selfie with him during an event in Karnal
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
WATCH | Haryana CM Khattar Snaps At Youth For Trying To Take Selfie
outlookindia.com
2019-06-06T15:00:23+0530

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday pushed aside a youth while he was trying to take a selfie with him at an event in Karnal.

A video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. However, Khattar kept moving ahead with a smiling face after the event.

This is not the first time that Haryana Chief Minister has lost his temper. In February, a video footage showed him shouting at an elderly couple, who had approached him with their grievances related to a case of fraud of Rs 19 lakh.

Last year in July, Khattar had asked scribes to learn media etiquette, stating that their job is to ask questions and was not to accuse the government. The incident occurred when a journalist asked him about a delay in addressal of grievances received on 'CM window'.

Here's the video:

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 10, AUS Vs WI: Follow Updates Of Australia, West Indies Encounter
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters