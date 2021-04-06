Watch: Cops In Indore Thrash Man For Not Wearing A Mask

In a shocking video doing the rounds on social media, Indore police personnel can be seen thrashing a man for not wearing a mask in public.

The incident follows a Madhya Pradesh government order directing authorities to temporarily jail people caught without a mask in public places.

In the video, cops can be seen pinning down a man as they violently try to handcuff him. According to reports, the incident occurred in the presence of the man’s child, who can be heard pleading with the cops to let him go.

According to reports, during the last five days, Indore police arrested 258 people for not wearing a mask in public.

On the directives of the local administration, a community guesthouse in Snehlataganj area of Indore with the capacity to accommodate 300 people at a time, was turned into a temporary jail, Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, superintendent of the Central Jail told PTI.

"During the last five days, a total of 258 people from different areas of the city have been brought to this temporary jail under section 151 (Precautionary arrests made to prevent cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). These people were roaming in public places without wearing masks," he said.

Bhangre said these inmates at the temporary jail are usually released within three hours of admission.

Before adopting this measure, people found without wearing masks were asked to give a bond stating that they will follow all the Covid-19 guidelines.

Indore remains the most affected district by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 805 new Covid-19 cases were found in Indore district in the last 24 hours, which is the highest spike in a day, officials said on Tuesday.

The district recorded total 74,029 cases so far including 977 fatalities, as per officials.

(With PTI inputs)

