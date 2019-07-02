WATCH: BJP Corporator Dumps Sludge During Municipal Corporation Meet In Chhattisgarh

﻿
Protesting what he called inefficient functioning of the corporation amid chants from supporters, Prajapati dumped the entire bag on what appeared to a red carpet in the House.

02 July 2019
BJP corporator Manoj Prajapati dums sludge on the floor of the house. (ANI screenshot)
2019-07-02T18:42:14+0530

A BJP corporator on Tuesday dumped a bag-full of sludge in the House during a Municipal Corporation meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Manoj Prajapati, in a grey kurta, entered the House carrying a black-coloured polybag filled with sludge.

Protesting what he called inefficient functioning of the corporation amid chants from supporters, Prajapati dumped the entire bag on what appeared to a red carpet in the House. A video of the incident is now being circulated on social media.

Prajapati's unusual way of protest came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded Aakash Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, saying, "Arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated."

Watch the video here:

