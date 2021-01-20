Want To Win A Royal Enfield? Finish This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' In An Hour

If you have been wishing to buy a Royal Enfield Bullet – Here’s your chance to get a brand new bike. However, you need to be really hungry for it! You read that right!

This Pune restaurant has come up with a unique contest called ‘Win a Bullet bike’ for its customers. According to Times Now, Shivraj Hotel, located in the Wadgaon Maval area in the outskirts of Pune, will offer a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh to any contestant who manages to finish a non-veg thali within 60 minutes.

Here’s what you need to finish:

This is not going to be an easy task – the contestants will have to finish a big non-vegetarian platter consisting of around 12 dishes –Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani. The cost of each thali is Rs 2,500.

Here’s the poster of the contest:

The restaurant owner has placed five new Royal Enfield Bullet bikes in the verandah. The restaurant decided to come up with this idea to attract more customers and increase its sales amid the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier, the restaurant had also arranged a similar contest that required four people to finish the 8kg Ravan Thali within 60 minutes. The winner was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000.

What are you waiting for? Try your luck!

