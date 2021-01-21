VK Sasikala's Health Stable, Needs Oxygen Due To Secondary Infections

Also read VK Sasikala Suffers From Fever And Breathing Difficulties, Shifted To Hospital

The health of VK Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, who was brought to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable.

Director of the Bowring Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar H V said that her Covid test reports have come out negative.

Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80 (against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she was admitted to the hospital.

"She had breathlessness. Before that, she had a fever. Accordingly, we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturation level is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now," Kumar told reporters.

According to him, she took a stroll in the morning.

Sasikala is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison. On Wednesday, she had complained of fever and breathlessness, a week before her release.

The doctor said she has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for the CT Scan and once the tests are done, she will be brought back to the Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just six days away to walk free from prison on January 27.

With PTI inputs

