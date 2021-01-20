January 20, 2021
Corona
VK Sasikala Suffers From Fever And Breathing Difficulties, Shifted To Hospital

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a week away to walk free from the prison on January 27.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
File Photo
2021-01-20T18:57:20+05:30

A week ahead of her release in a disproportionate assets case, VK Sasikala has been shifted to Bengaluru's Bowring Government Hospital on the complaint of fever and back pain. The close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa had also reportedly complained of breathlessness today.

Earlier she underwent treatment at the jail hospital but later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion, sources added.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a week away to walk free from prison on January 27.

The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulance and was taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair, the sources said.

Earlier, a jail official told PTI she was getting treated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital.

"Now she will be taken to the Bowring hospital," the official said.

It is not confirmed yet whether she is suffering from Covid-19.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

With PTI inputs

