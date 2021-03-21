Violence During Farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Parade Was Engineered By BJP: BKU Leader Naresh Tikait

March 21, 2021
Poshan
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chairman Naresh Tikait also said that the ‘BJP government (at the Centre) is the biggest enemy of the farmers’

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Bharatiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait wearing a turban plays 'dhol' during an agitation against the new farm laws in Delhi
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-03-21T12:27:21+05:30
Also read

Lambasting the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chairman Naresh Tikait on Saturday alleged that the BJP was responsible for the violence that broke out on January 26th at the national capital.

Clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police personnel during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi. Clashes also broke out at the Red Fort when the protesters barged past the Fort’s security to protest the Centre’s new agriculture legislations.

Addressing a mahapanchayat at Puwaya, Tikait said, "The BJP government itself engineered the violence in Delhi and insulted the farmers…The BJP government is the biggest enemy of the farmers. There still is time for all farmers to unite, otherwise they will reach to the brink of destruction."

Tikait also claimed that whatever happened in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally, "was a plan of the government, and the accused were also people associated with the government.”

"The farmers have been called terrorists, Khalistanis, members of tukde-tukde gang and parasites. But we are anti-government, we are against the policies of this government," he added.

He also said, "We will not allow the farmers to get deceived, and all the talks will be held with Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Hence, one person from every family of a farmer, should be ready to go to the Ghazipur border (protest site)."

Tikait further alleged that the BJP is seeking votes in West Bengal in the name of Lord Ram.

"In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it worked out, but it will not work in future, because Lord Ram was from our clan," he said.

Prior to this various farm union leaders had said that they will campaign against the BJP in all poll-bound states.

(With PTI inputs)

