VIDEO: Suspended BJP MLA Dances With Guns In Hands, Asks 'If It's A Crime...'

A video, showing suspended Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion dancing with guns in hands, has surfaced and landed him in trouble.

In the video, the Khanpur MLA could be seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs with two revolvers in his hands. Seconds later, he takes a swig of his drink and continues dancing; his friends cheer him on.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Hours later, Champion asked if it was a crime to drink alcohol and keep licensed weapons. "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I'm not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What's the crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping licensed gun a crime?" he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police said they will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed.

BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said that he had seen the video. Condemning Champion's actions, he said: "This kind of complaints against Pranav Singh Champion came earlier too. That's why he was suspended for 3 months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken."

The BJP had suspended Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline last month.

The suspension had followed preliminary investigations by the party into charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

He was in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among 9 Congress MLAs, who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat, and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)