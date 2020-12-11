Video Of Dolphins Spotted Near Mumbai’s Vashi Creek Get Widely Shared On Social Media

December 11, 2020
Corona
The clip shows one adult dolphin and two babies leaping out of the water one after another.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2020
Representational Image/Unsplash
In an unusual sight, three dolphins were seen near Mumbai’s Vashi Creek and a video of them playing in the water is making rounds on social media.

The clip shows one adult dolphin and two babies leaping out of the water one after another.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, people were left surprised to see dolphins so close to the shore.

In March, a humpback dolphin was spotted in the waters off Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

