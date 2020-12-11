Video Of Dolphins Spotted Near Mumbai’s Vashi Creek Get Widely Shared On Social Media

In an unusual sight, three dolphins were seen near Mumbai’s Vashi Creek and a video of them playing in the water is making rounds on social media.
The clip shows one adult dolphin and two babies leaping out of the water one after another.
Take a look:
Dolphins enjoying swimming in Vashi creek @fpjindia @prakashbaljoshi @mayuganapatye pic.twitter.com/VcyrmSM8C3— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 9, 2020
Soon after the video went viral, people were left surprised to see dolphins so close to the shore.
It Kya varshat kadhich mahit pan nhavta that dolphins are there here, but looking at this it feels so magical and lucky! Thank you for sharing it with the twitter family— Nozia Sayyed (@NoziaJOURNO) December 10, 2020
This is superb, rare sight of the dolphins enjoying the local waters here.. good timely capture— Rõh Rå (@echoman911) December 10, 2020
In March, a humpback dolphin was spotted in the waters off Marine Drive in south Mumbai.
