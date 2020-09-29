September 29, 2020
Corona
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Covid-19

Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive for Coronavirus, currently under home quarantine.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Covid-19
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
PTI File Photo
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T21:47:56+05:30

The official twitter handle of the Vice President has put out a statement announcing that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Coronavirus today. He is however reported to be asymptomatic and under home quarantine.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the official twitter handle of the Vice President tweeted.

 

