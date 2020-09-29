Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Covid-19

The official twitter handle of the Vice President has put out a statement announcing that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Coronavirus today. He is however reported to be asymptomatic and under home quarantine.
“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the official twitter handle of the Vice President tweeted.
