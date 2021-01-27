Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala Released From Prison After Serving 4-Year Jail-Term

Convicted in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, V K Sasikala was released from Bengaluru Jail on Wednesday after completion of four-year jail term, authorities in Bengaluru said.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along

with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.



A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

Why was she imprisoned?

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran.

Once Sasikala returns to Chennai, she won’t able to step into ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as the state government has taken possession of the property and will convert into a memorial, which will be open to the public on January 28.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine