Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Covid-19 Positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has placed himself under isolation. Rawat also advised those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am fine and am not facing any health issues. I have isolated myself under the doctors' observation," Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me in the recent past to take all precautions and get themselves tested," the chief minister added.

Rawat was supposed to arrive in Delhi today for four days. He was also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

On Sunday, the Centre, in a letter to the Uttarakhand government, had highlighted the concerns raised by a high-level central team about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Centre had also noted a potential upsurge in Covid-19 cases during the Kumbh Mela.

