July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh Allows Kanwar Yatra Even As Uttarakhand Cancels Citing Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Allows Kanwar Yatra Even As Uttarakhand Cancels Citing Covid-19

The Yogi Adityanath government has allowed the annual Kanwar Yatra to commence from July 25 despite Uttrakhand's appeal to other states to not to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar.

Outlook Web Desk 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh Allows Kanwar Yatra Even As Uttarakhand Cancels Citing Covid-19
UP allows annual Kanwar Yatra amid Covid-19 pandemic.
PTI
Uttar Pradesh Allows Kanwar Yatra Even As Uttarakhand Cancels Citing Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T12:00:27+05:30

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand after the Kumbh Mela, the government in the hill state has decided to cancel the annual Kanwar Yatra to prevent the spread of Covid-19. On Tuesday, the state's police requested people to not visit Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra as it had been cancelled due to the pandemic. 

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told the media that he had held a  meeting with the police of eight states.

Uttarakhand had also cancelled Kanwar Yatra last year due to the first wave of Covid-19. UP and Haryana had also decided to commence with the annual Hindu festival.

This year, however, the Yogi Adiyanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to allow the annual Yatra in the state from July 25. Officials have been asked to coordinate with neighbouring states to ensure Covid guidelines are followed, a senior official said on Wednesday.

'Kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.

 Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to coordinate with neighbouring Bihar and Uttarakhand and ensure Covid guidelines are following during the yatra,"

Sehgal said that detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon and a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the matter.

Uttrakhand has appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nandigram Case: Mamata Banerjee Faces Rs 5 Lakh Fine For Seeking Recusal Of Calcutta HC Judge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Kanwar Yatra National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos