March 14, 2021
Corona
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Father On Suspicion That He Had An Affair

The incident occurred in Chitrakoot and the accused has been held, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-14T13:12:10+05:30

In a shocking incident a 20-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on Sunday for allegedly killing his father, officials said.

The accused has been identified as one Shobit. His father Bhola Jaiswal (42) was found dead in Chiraiyya village under the Manikpur police station limits on Wednesday. Soon after the corpse was discovered, the police began an investigation.

The police detained Shobit on Saturday. During interrogation, Shobit confessed to killing his father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said adding that the police recovered knife, motorcycle and blood-stained clothes from the accused. He was subsequently placed under arrest, Mittal said.

Police are looking for an accomplice, Raja, who is absconding, the SP added.

During questioning, Shobit allegedly claimed that his father was working in Ludhiana and living with a woman there. He claimed his father had sold their land and was spending the money on the woman, which is why he killed him, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

