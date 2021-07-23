US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken To Make First India Visit On July 27-28

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will visit India on July 27 and 28, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.
During his visit, both India and US will discuss a range of issues including recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.
It will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State.
The MEA said Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 28.
It said Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership.
"Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further," the MEA said in a statement.
"Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN," it added.
(PTI inputs)
