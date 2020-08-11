Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies Hours After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori died Tuesday. He was 70.

He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

He was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

"He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia," Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital, told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Indori tweeted saying he was tested for Covid-19 after showing initial symptoms and his result had come positive.