Upset With Daughter, Mother Gets Her Killed By Contract Killer For Rs 50,000

The Odisha Police on Sunday arrested a woman in Balasore district in connection with the killing of her 36-year-old daughter.

Accused Sukuri Giri allegedly hired three men to get her daughter killed for Rs 50,000, as per a PTI report. The contract killers, one of whom was identified as Pramod Jena (32), was arrested, Balasore Sadar sub-divisional police officer Pravash Pal said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that Shibani Nayak (36), the daughter of Giri, was involved in the illicit liquor trade because of which their relationship began to turn sour.

As Sukuri's efforts to dissuade her daughter from illegal liquor trade failed to yield any result, she contacted Pramod to get Nayak eliminated, and a deal was finalised for Rs 50,000, another police officer said.

Sukuri had given an advance of Rs 8,000 to the contract-killer, he said.

Nayak was killed on January 12 by stones and some blunt objects and her body was recovered from under a bridge at Nagram village, the officer said.

According to the investigation, Jena knew Nayak, who was married but staying near her parents' place.

On January 12, Pramod took her to an isolated place on the pretext of giving some works and killed her with stones and some blunt objects with the help of two others.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other two persons who are absconding, the officer said.

With PTI inputs

