UP Woman Beaten To Death Over Argument About Filling Water From Govt Tap

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was beaten to death in Damolia village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a dispute broke out over filling water from a government tap.

The incident occurred on August 30 following an argument between Ladaiti Devi and Rachna on who would take water first, they said.

Following their argument, some people beat up Devi with sticks, police said.

She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday during treatment, they said.

Four people have been booked in the case and of them Rebari, Sunil and Chheda Lal have been arrested while Ajay is at large, police said.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine