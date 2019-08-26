UP Witnessing 'Jungle Raj Of Mob Lynching' : Mayawati Slams Yogi Govt Over State's Law And Order Situation

﻿
"All previous governments as well as the present government, barring the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, are alike specially on the issue of law and order," BSP President Mayawati said in a tweet.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
BSP President Mayawati on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of law and order, saying Uttar Pradesh is now witnessing "jungle raj of mob lynching".

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that barring the BSP regime, all governments in the state in the past have had the same track record on the law and order front.

"All previous governments as well as the present government, barring the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, are alike specially on the issue of law and order," she said.

It was 'jungle raj of halla bol' earlier and now it is 'jungle raj' of mob lynching, she charged.

"Similarly, all state and central governments till date have misused all investigating agencies in their political interests, which is not hidden from anyone," she said in another tweet.

(PTI)

