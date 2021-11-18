A joyous occasion turned into one of mourning after a 40-year-old man lost his life due to celebratory firing during a 'tilakotsav' festival in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Etawah on Wednesday night.

The "tilakotsav" ceremony of Satish, the son of Ramdas Jatav, was going on in Nagla Khushali village under the Jaswantnagar police station area here on Wednesday night, when one Brijesh Kumar fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed Kamlesh to a nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit, who fled the scene after the incident.

(With PTI inputs)