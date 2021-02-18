February 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Govt Crushing Human Rights Of Women: Priyanka Gandhi On Death Of Dalit Girls

UP Govt Crushing Human Rights Of Women: Priyanka Gandhi On Death Of Dalit Girls

Her comments came after the bodies of two minor Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found in a field in Unnao district on Wednesday, while the third one is battling life

Outlook Web Bureau 18 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Govt Crushing Human Rights Of Women: Priyanka Gandhi On Death Of Dalit Girls
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
PTI photo
UP Govt Crushing Human Rights Of Women: Priyanka Gandhi On Death Of Dalit Girls
outlookindia.com
2021-02-18T18:01:21+05:30

Lashing out at the Yogi-led government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

Her comments came after the bodies of two minor Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found in a field in Unnao district on Wednesday, while the third girl is in serious condition and isundergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also used the hashtag "Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti" with her tweet.

The three girls were found in the filed in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, the police said.

A panel of three doctors on Thursday performed the autopsy of the two Dalit girls who were found dead and the report is awaited, police said on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Contest Bengal Polls Against Abhishek And Then Me': Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unnao Unnao Rape Case Dalits National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos