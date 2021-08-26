UP Court Convicts Man For Raping Minor

The Uttar Pradesh Court on Thursday convicted a man for abducting and raping a minor.

The local court in Mathura imprisoned the man for raping a minor for four years.

The Additional Special Judge POCSO Act court, Amar Singh, has also ordered the convict, Rashid, a resident of Kotwali area to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh as fine as well.

In case he fails to pay the fine, the amount would be paid to the victim by the government, as compensation and the quantum of punishment will be increased, the court order said.

Rashid met the victim in November 2009 when she was 16 years old, Additional District Government Counsel Subhash Chaturvedi said.

He raped her several times after providing her a rented room, he said.

In 2010, he kidnapped her after alluring her for marriage with the help of his brother Jeeshan, cousin Salman and two friends – Kanha and Vishnu (both tea vendors).

In October 2012, the girl gave birth to a boy.

Later, she realised that she had been duped by the accused in the name of court marriage so she met his father, Hasmat, and mother, Munni.

Hasmat demanded Rs 5 lakh from her to solemnising their marriage.

On her inability to pay the amount, the accused told her to wait till he started some business.

Later, he pressurised her to leave Mathura, lest she would be killed.

In 2013, An FIR was lodged on complaint of the woman at Kotwali police station against Rashid, Hasmat, Munni, Jeeshan, Salman and Kanha under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (With PTI inputs)

