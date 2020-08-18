August 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters

UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters.

PTI 18 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters
File photo
UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters
outlookindia.com
2020-08-18T11:14:38+05:30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson
said.

While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.

Next Story >>

Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted To AIIMS For Post Covid Care

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Yogi Adityanath Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×