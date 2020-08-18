UP CM Gives Nod To Set Up Tribunals To Claim Property Damage From Anti-CAA Protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson

said.

While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.