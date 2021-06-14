UP: 42-year-Old Journalist Dies After Flagging Liquor Mafia’s Threat, Cops Call It Accident

A television journalist based in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night. As per reports, the 42-year-old man died after his motorcycle rammed a pole near a brick kiln.

Just a day before his death, Sulabh Srivastava, who worked for ABP News and ABP Ganga, wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Police saying he felt threatened following his recent reportage of liquor mafias in the district. He asked for protection and said he had been informed by sources that the liquor mafia was angry with him after the publication of his report and wanted to harm him or his family.

However, the police said that the journalist died in a “motorcycle accident.”

Also, Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said the crash took place on Sunday when Srivastava was returning from Asrahi village under the Lalganj police station area after reporting on an illegal arms manufacturing unit uncovered there.

After the crash, Srivastava was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The officer said police were probing various angles and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination.

With PTI inputs

