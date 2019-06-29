﻿
UP: 14-Year-Old-Boy Subjected To Third Degree Torture By Police After He Refuses To Own Up Theft

The boy, Manish was taken to the Telibagh outpost on Thursday, after Amresh Gautam lodged a complaint against him. The boy was beaten up and tortured by the cops who asked him to own up to the theft.

29 June 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
2019-06-29T12:17:59+0530

A 14-year-old boy was picked up by the Lucknow police, and subjected to third degree torture, when he refused to own up to the theft of an e-rickshaw.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani has asked Circle Officer Tanu Upadhyaya to probe the allegations against the policemen.

According to reports, the boy Manish, was picked up by the Telibagh police after the e-rickshaw of one Amresh Gautam was stolen. Manish used to ply the rickshaw occasionally to make ends meet. His father works as a daily wage earner.

The boy was taken to the Telibagh outpost on Thursday, after Amresh Gautam lodged a complaint against him. The boy was beaten up and tortured by the cops who asked him to own up to the theft. The cops also trampled his legs with their boots.

The boy's family then contacted a social worker who took the parents and the victim to meet the SSP on Friday night.

The medical examination of the boy has confirmed swelling and injuries on the legs.

The SSP has assured the family, that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible.

(IANS)

Uttar Pradesh

