Unnao Rape Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar Expelled From BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party.



Sengar has also been named in the FIR filed by the CBI in a case related to the car crash of the Unnao rape survivor in Rae Bareli that led to the death of two women. The rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured.



Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenage girl at his residence in 2017. He was arrested on April 13 last year.



The mother had alleged that Sengar raped her daughter at his residence in 2017 when she was 17.



The case hit headlines after the survivor allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence seeking justice.



After Sunday's car crash, the girl's uncle filed an FIR and alleged that Sengar was responsible for hatching a conspiracy to wipe out the girl's family.