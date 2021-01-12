Union Minister Shripad Naik Undergoes Surgeries After Road Accident

Union Minister for Ayush and Defence Shripad Y Naik is undergoing multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Karnataka, a senior hospital official said on Tuesday. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed when the car overturned at Ankola in Uttar Kannada district.



The 68-year-old minister was being operated on for hand and leg fractures, according to officials. His condition is currently stable.

The minister was returning to his home state Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka when the fatal accident happened.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa and currently Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was shifted to the GMCH near Panaji around 11.10 pm, sources earlier said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday night said Naik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is "stable".

"A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medical team is on standby to ensure the best treatment for Naik.

The Karnataka police earlier said that Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned, they said.

"It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car," a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Goa CM Sawant and asked him to ensure proper medical treatment for the minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant about speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik's speedy recovery.

Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 11, 2021

With PTI inputs

