Union Cabinet Recommends President’s Rule In Puducherry

Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President’s rule in the Union Territory.

The move comes just days after the Congress-DMK alliance in the UT lost a vote of confidence after several of the alliance’s MLAs resigned from the Assembly.

Soon after the floor test in the Assembly, the then Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy announced his resignation.

Announcing the Cabinet decision on imposing President’s rule in the UT, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.

Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President's assent, the Assembly will get dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

(With PTI inputs)

