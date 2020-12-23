Under Pressure From Traders, Himachal Govt Eases Night Curfew Norms

After a notable drop in fresh Covid-19 cases and improvement in the daily recovery rate in the hospitals, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to reduce night curfew hours and allow opening of the Sunday markets in the major town and most of these tourist destinations. These restrictions were imposed a month back following a massive spike in the corona infection and a high fatality rate.

The move is significant to facilitate revival of the state’s tourism sector, which has taken a beating due to pandemic-induced lockdown and community spread of the Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, including in the rural areas.

The state cabinet, which met this afternoon under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, took the decision to allow night curfew only between 10pm and 6am against the earlier hours 9pm to 6am.

Night curfew has been imposed only in the four hotspot districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu to deal with community spread of the virus which earned the BJP government sharp criticism.

The government has reversed its decision to keep the markets closed on Sundays to enforce social distancing and break the Covid infection cycle.

The decision to enforce five-day working in the government offices with Saturday as “work from home” however, will remain in force till January 4,besides the norms relating to social gathering of only 50 people in a function and celebrations.

A government spokesman said, “The cabinet reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and also persistent requests of the public and various traders’ organisations to allow opening of the markets on Sunday in view of the increased tourists arrivals to the hill stations. Moreover, the traders had suffered huge losses during the lockdown and the restrictions should be eased to allow opening of the shops and business establishments to serve the tourists.”

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Shimla Hotels and Restaurants Association submitted a memorandum to the chief minister seeking relaxations in the restrictions in view of the tourist arrival for Christmas and New Year-eve celebrations in Shimla.

Most hotels in the state, including popular destinations like Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Kullu-Manali and Dalhousie have already got nearly 60 to 70 per cent of reservations after it had hit a low of 10 to 15 per cent.

“The hotel industry is going through a very tough time and will completely collapse if the restrictions are not relaxed for the coming week at the end of the year .This is actually the time when the hoteliers and tourism stakeholders make business,” Sanjay Sood, president of the association explained to the chief minister.

He said, “This season is a special occasion as the tourists were making inquiries for their bookings. We expect Shimla to be a full house in the coming days for Christmas and New Year holidays. It’s a win-win situation for the tourism sector, which has suffered tremendous economic losses.The tourists also want to visit Shimla and hill stations. We expect booking in some hotels to reach 100-per cent mark.”

He assured that all norms pertaining to Covid-19 protocol will be followed.

Reports from Manali also said the tourists arrival is likely to pick up in the next two three days because of the snow charm and opening of the Rohtang Tunnel.This will generate business for the hoteliers and provide jobs to other stakeholders engaged in the tourism activities.

Kaushal Bhardwaj, who owns an adventure group – Discover Himalayas ­– said, “The opening of the Rohtang Tunnel is a game changer. Some local boys and professionals are preparing themselves to explore now activities like ice-climbing (on frozen waterfalls near Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti), hiking and snow driving.

The total number of Covid deaths in the state has risen to 880 and the number of cases have exceeded 53,000. More than 47,600 people have also recovered and active cases on Wednesday came down to 4,537. The number of samples tested on Tuesday was a record of sorts – 10,979.

