House Collapse In Mumbai's Govandi Kills Two, Eight People Are Injured

A single-storey house collapse in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai claimed two lives on early Friday while eight others are injured, said a civic official.

According to his statement, the incident occurred at plot number 3 near Bombay City Hospital around 5 am.

"Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Ten people were injured in the incident, he said, adding that while seven of them were rushed to the Ghatkopar-based Rajawadi Hospital, three others were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Hospital in Sion.

However, doctors at the Rajawadi Hospital declared two of dead-on-arrival. The two deceased were identified as Neha Parvez Shaikh (35) and Mokar Zabir Shaikh, (80). The condition of a woman, identified as Shamshad Shaikh (45), is critical, he said.

All others are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, the official added.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

(With PTI Inputs)

