Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

The resignation of Mukesh Berry was preceded by the resignation of APS Deol, the Advocate General of Punjab nine days ago.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry tendered his resignation on Wednesday | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T10:07:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:07 am

Two days after his appointment as Punjab's additional advocate general, senior advocate Mukesh Berry on Wednesday tendered his resignation, asking the state government “not to ridicule and diminish the status of senior advocates”. On Monday, last week, advocate general APS Deol had tendered his resignation.

Berry and another advocate Tarun Vir Singh Lehal, who is the son-in-law of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were appointed as additional advocate general on Monday.

Berry's resignation came a day after the Punjab Cabinet accepted the resignation of APS Deol as the state's advocate general.

In a letter submitted to the principal secretary (Home) berry said that his resignation should be deemed to be accepted from the date of its submission, Berry tendered his resignation from the post of AAG without commenting upon the decision of the Punjab government in accepting the resignation of Deol.

He wrote that his resignation should be deemed to be accepted from the date of its submission.

“Having remained elected representative of the advocates as member of the Bar Council of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for 27 years and also the chairman of the same and in continuous services as law officer in the office of advocate general for 28 years, I would request the government not to ridicule and diminish the status and dignity of the senior advocates of this high court,” he wrote.

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday had accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also made the announcement in this regard, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG.

(With PTI Inputs)

Charanjit Singh Channi Navjot Kaur Sidhu Punjab National
