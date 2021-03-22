US Ruled India For 200 Years... How Twitter Reacts To Uttarakhand CM's Goof-Up

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday sparked another controversy with some uninformed statements he made at an event in Nainital's Ramnagar.

Addressing the audience at the event, Rawat apparently confused Britain with the United States and said America ruled India for over 200 years.

"America, which enslaved us for 200 years, ruled all over the world...the empire on which the sun never set, is today struggling," Rawat said referring to the pandemic.

"On the other hand, due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130–135 crore people still feels relieved", he said.

The chief minister went ahead to make another absurd statement at the same event within a fortnight of assuming office. While talking about the distribution of free ration by the centre during Covid-19 lockdown, Rawat said, "Those having 10 children got 50 kg while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers".

"Who is to blame for this," the CM asked.

“Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn't you produce 20," Rawat said.

The comment came in reference to PM Garib Kalyan Yojana under which authorities distributed free ration comprising of five kg of food grains and one kg of pulses per person per household.

The event went viral over social media as memes trolling Rawat for his statements flooded Twitter and other networking sites.

Here are some of our favourites. Take a look (laugh):

Never knew that #America also ruled us for 200 years... Thanks for this important information @TIRATHSRAWAT #TirathSinghRawat pic.twitter.com/3WPwnBkO1L — Avinash Raj (@Avinash93Raj) March 22, 2021

USA enslaved us for 200 years :- #TirathSinghRawat



Modi ji:- pic.twitter.com/1yCnvuiA81 — à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¥à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ Newz (@Aak__Thu) March 21, 2021

#TirathSinghRawat After Being CM of Uttarakhand :-

- Ripped Jeans

After Just 2-3 Days

-"America Rules over India for 200 Years "

Letest ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

"WHY didn't you Produce more Children to Get Extra Ration " to People



Meanwhile Modi ji and Other BJP Leaders to : #UttarakhandCM pic.twitter.com/vEpOv8lzh8 — Ayan Khan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ (@mdsraz1) March 21, 2021

Reacting to the remarks, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP over its selection of Rawat as the Uttarakhand CM.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such “learned talent”. He also mocked Rawat’s statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.

Uttarakhand CM recently drew major flak over his "ripped jeans" comment in which he said that women should not be allowed to wear ripped jeans as it sets up a bad example in society. Following the controversial statement, women had posted pictures of themselves wearing ripped jeans with #RippedJeansTwitter.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine