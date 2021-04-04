Tulip Festival Perfect Opportunity To Display Kashmir’s Unparalleled Beauty: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated a tulip festival at the majestic Tulip Garden, located at the foot of the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that despite the covid-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a significant boom with tourists from all over the country visiting the UT in large numbers.

Vouching for the safety of visitors at the Tulip Garden and in the UT in general, Sinha said that the J&K government has asked authorities to strictly enforce covid-19 protocols and that testing is being carried out at all popular tourist destinations in the region.

Sinha further said that the six-day tulip festival will provide a perfect opportunity for the locals to display the diverse beauty of Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is endowed with unparalleled beauty and natural landscapes which have a huge potential for tourism. Earlier, tourists were visiting other famous gardens in Kashmir, but now the Tulip Garden has become an iconic destination,” Sinha said.

The Tulip Garden was conceived and conceptualized by former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2006-07 with an aim to boost floriculture and promote tourism in the Kashmir Valley. In 2014, it was declared as the second-best tulip garden in the world by World Tulip Summit Society.

“Come and witness the magical experience of 15 lakh fully bloomed flowers of more than 64 varieties planted over 30 hectares in the foothills of Zabarwan,” Sinha said.

Hundreds of people including dignitaries from various parts of India, top police and government officials were present during the inauguration.

The government has organized a series of musical and cultural shows to enthral visitors.

Sinha also said that his administration is committed boosting tourism in Kashmir and claimed that peace has returned to the Valley after many decades and that the government must “cash in on it”.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Governor speaking on the occasion, said “Kashmir-the crown of India has remained an abode of Sufis and Rishis, whose teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood is a source of inspiration for all.”

