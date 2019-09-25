US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Father of India' and said he 'brought India together.'

"He's brought India together, we'll call him the Father of India", said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, showering praise on PM Narendra Modi.

Trump said he shares great chemistry with PM Modi and 'it is as good as it can get'

"He is a great gentleman and a great leader... I remember India before was very torn, a lot of dissension, a lot of fighting, and he brought it together, like a father would bring it together; and maybe he is the Father of India.

"We'll call him the Father of India, if it's not so bad, but he brought things together, you don't hear that (dissensions) anymore. I think he's done a fantastic job.

The US President did not stop there. He went on to compare PM Modi to Elvis Presley for attracting a large crowd in Houston during 'Howdy, Modi' event.

"And I think is how much I like the country of India and how much I like your PM, and there was tremendous spirit in that room too (NRG stadium during 'Howdy, Modi!'), and they loved this gentleman to my right (pointing to Modi), they really do; the people went crazy.

"That was like Elvis Presley, he was like an American version of Elvis, like an all American Elvis came back. It was quite something, and they really loved the PM, and it was a great thing," Trump said.

(With IANS Inputs)