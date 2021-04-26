April 26, 2021
To Tackle Covid-19 Surge, Karnataka Government Announces A Two-Week Lockdown

The lockdown will come into effect from Tuesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
PTI
2021-04-26T15:33:03+05:30
With coronavirus cases spiralling out of control all across the country, Karnataka became the latest state to impose a lockdown.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made the announcement on Monday and said that the state will be under lockdown for 14 days from Tuesday night to contain the spread of the virus.

The CM also announced that the state government will vaccinate all adults between 18-45 years free of cost from May 1.

Prior to Karnataka, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir governments imposed a covid-induced lockdown.

"Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after a three-hour-long cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, he said shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am.

"The Agriculture sector, manufacturing sector except garments, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate," he said adding that Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Tahsildars have been instructed to take strict measures.

Yediyurappa said the cabinet took the decisions after consulting an expert committee.

On COVID vaccination, he said it will be given free of cost at government hospitals for those aged between 18 and 45 years adding that the health department will release a new set of guidelines regarding the same.

The CM also clarified that there is no shortage of medical oxygen supply in the state and said the Centre has increased the state’s daily quota from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes.

(With PTI inputs)

