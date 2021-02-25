To Protest Petrol Price Hike, Mamata Banerjee Takes Electric Scooter To Office

As petrol prices continue to burn a hole in the common man’s pocket, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today rode to the office on an electric scooter in Kolkata.

Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

The TMC supremo had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the rising fuel price, and said that the centre will reduce the prices only for few days ahead of elections.

"We are protesting against the fuel price hike. The Modi government only makes false promises. They have done nothing to bring down fuel prices. You can see the difference in petrol prices when the Modi government came to power and now.”

With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.

"Modi and Shah are selling the country. This is an anti-people's government," she added.

With PTI inputs

