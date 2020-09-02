September 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  TMC Writes To Mark Zuckerberg, Alleges Link Between Facebook And BJP

TMC Writes To Mark Zuckerberg, Alleges Link Between Facebook And BJP

TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who has written the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, also made a reference to an earlier meeting between the two, where some of these concerns were raised.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC Writes To Mark Zuckerberg, Alleges Link Between Facebook And BJP
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien
PTI FIle Photo
TMC Writes To Mark Zuckerberg, Alleges Link Between Facebook And BJP
outlookindia.com
2020-09-02T14:54:07+05:30

The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge.

Party MP Derek O'Brien, who has written the letter to Zuckerberg, also makes a reference to an earlier meeting between the two, where some of these concerns were raised.

Sources in the party said that O'Brien met Zuckerberg in October 2015 in Delhi.

"We, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), India's second-largest opposition party, have had serious concerns about Facebook's role during the 2014 and 2019 general elections in India," O'Brien wrote in the letter.

"With the elections in the Indian state of West Bengal just months away, your company's recent blocking of Facebook pages and accounts in Bengal also points to the link between Facebook and the BJP. There is enough material now in the public domain, including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to substantiate the bias," he wrote. 

Recently, a Wall Street Journal report alleged that Facebook's content policies favoured the ruling party in India. Since then, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have been trading barbs over social media giant's alleged bias.

The Congress and other opposition parties have attacked the social media giant after a US media report alleged that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules on BJP leaders.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Health Ministry Data Reveals 18-44 Year-Olds Constitute 54 Percent Of Covid-19 Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Derek O`Brien Mark Zuckerberg West Bengal Facebook Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×