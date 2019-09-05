﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  TikTok Star Shahrukh Khan Arrested For Robbery In Noida

TikTok Star Shahrukh Khan Arrested For Robbery In Noida

With the help of CCTV footage, the police found that the phones and cash of commuters were looted by four accused named-- Shahrukh, Asif, Faizan and Mukesh.

PTI 05 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
TikTok Star Shahrukh Khan Arrested For Robbery In Noida
tiktok star having 42,000 followers was arrested with three others for mobile snatching in Greater Noida.
Twitter/ @Shafaquealam
TikTok Star Shahrukh Khan Arrested For Robbery In Noida
outlookindia.com
2019-09-05T12:16:38+0530

A TikTok celebrity and three others were arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday for the robbery of mobile phones, police said.

Shahrukh Khan, 23, who has over 40,000 followers on video-sharing app TikTok, was held around 12.30 pm near Alpha 2 area while planning another robbery with his partners, police said.

His partners were identified as Asif, Faizan and Mukesh, police said.

"Four looted mobile phones of various brands have been recovered from them besides Rs 3,520 in cash. A motorcycle used by them in the crime was also impounded," SHO, Beta 2, Sujeet Upadhyay said.

Shahrukh had earlier worked as a chauffeur in Dubai and shot some of his TikTok videos there, Upadhyay told PTI.

"The four worked as a gang here. Two of them would come on a motorcycle and target victims, while the other two would reconnoiter the area and stay there after the loot to keep a tab on police," he said.  

Shahrukh, Faizan and Asif hail from adjoining Bulandshahr district, while Mukesh is from Bihar, police said.

An FIR has been registered against them at the Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections, Upadhyay said, adding that they were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Uttar Pradesh Delhi TikTok National
Next Story : Kagiso Rabada, South Africa Speedster, Counting On Past Experience To Thrive In India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters