TikTok Star Shahrukh Khan Arrested For Robbery In Noida

A TikTok celebrity and three others were arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday for the robbery of mobile phones, police said.

Shahrukh Khan, 23, who has over 40,000 followers on video-sharing app TikTok, was held around 12.30 pm near Alpha 2 area while planning another robbery with his partners, police said.

His partners were identified as Asif, Faizan and Mukesh, police said.

"Four looted mobile phones of various brands have been recovered from them besides Rs 3,520 in cash. A motorcycle used by them in the crime was also impounded," SHO, Beta 2, Sujeet Upadhyay said.

Shahrukh had earlier worked as a chauffeur in Dubai and shot some of his TikTok videos there, Upadhyay told PTI.

"The four worked as a gang here. Two of them would come on a motorcycle and target victims, while the other two would reconnoiter the area and stay there after the loot to keep a tab on police," he said.

Shahrukh, Faizan and Asif hail from adjoining Bulandshahr district, while Mukesh is from Bihar, police said.

An FIR has been registered against them at the Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections, Upadhyay said, adding that they were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail.