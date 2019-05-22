TikTok Celebrity Shot Dead In Delhi: Rising Popularity Could Be Major Motive Behind Murder, Suggests Investigation

Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a young fitness instructor, Mohit Mor, also known for his posts on 'Tik Tok' and Instagram, was brutally gunned down by three assailants on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation into the sensational killing of the celebrity TikTok artiste and gym trainer in South Delhi, indicates that his rising popularity could have been the main motive behind the daylight murder.

The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. on Tuesday, when the victim, had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered 7 bullets," said a senior police officer.

Shockingly, this is the third sensational shootout in Dwarka area within days. On Sunday evening, two wanted criminals were shot dead, after a fierce gun battle on a busy road beneath Dwarka Mor metro station. The same night, a 58-year-old Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead, following a quarrel with a suspected criminal in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar.

Concerned about the rising crime graph in the national capital, former Police Commissioner of Delhi, Ajay Raj Sharma told IANS, that a city-wide crackdown on hardened criminals was the need of the hour.

"It's shocking to know that firearms have been used in most of these incidents. Random checking of motorcycles and frisking should be carried out on the outskirts of the national capital. History-sheeter criminals involved in gangland shootouts should be booked under the National Security Act," said Sharma.

Mor, who had over 5,00,000 followers on TikTok and 3,000 followers on Instagram mobile apps.

A resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, he worked as a gym trainer in Najafgarh. He used to put fitness videos on TikTok and Instagram.

"We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," said a senior police officer added.

"We are checking the comments on his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies)