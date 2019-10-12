Poshan
Five Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar

The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2019
The area around Hari Singh High Street has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.
Five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The suspected militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street market area -- a few hundred metres from the city centre Lal Chowk -- this afternoon, a police official said.

The grenade exploded on a roadside in the market, injuring five people, he said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital here.

According to the official, the explosion also damaged windows of a vehicle parked nearby.

He said the shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area

The attack comes hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor's administration claimed that restrictions on the movement of people were lifted in "over 99 per cent" areas.

(PTI)

