Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will give a befitting reply to the Pulwama terror attack and that security forces have been given "complete freedom".

Addressing a function to flag off the Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Modi said that terror outfits and their perpetrators had committed a grave mistake by carrying out the attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The terror strike was orchestrated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"I warn the terrorists and their handlers that they have done a grave mistake. They will have to pay a heavy price," he said.

Pointedly referring to Pakistan, who India has blamed for supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, Modi said: "Our neighbouring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialise."

"The security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling," Modi said.

"The sacrifices of our security personnel won't go in vain," he said.

"We understand the sentiments of those criticising us, we want to urge them, it is an emotional time, stay away from political one-upmanship," Modi said.

He also conveyed condolences to the families of the jawans killed in the attack.

"I am thankful to all nations which condemned the Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism," he said. The International community, including the UN, the US, France, and India's neighbours, have condemned the Pulwama strike.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Security announced that India was withdrawing Most Favoured Nation Status to Pakistan, in retaliation for the support to Jaish and other terror groups operating from its soil,