Third Covid Wave Likely To Hit India In 6-8 Weeks, Says AIIMS Chief: Reports

Even as the Indian healthcare system is yet to recover from the disastrous impact of the second Covid wave, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria has warned of an inevitable third wave.

According to NDTV, Dr Guleria has predicted that the third wave of the virus can hit the country any time in the next six to eight weeks.

"As we have started unlocking, there is again a lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour. We don't seem to have learnt from what happened between the first and the second wave. Again crowds are building up... people are gathering. It will take some time for the number of cases to start rising at the national level. Third wave is inevitable and it could hit the country within the next six to eight weeks... may be a little longer," NDTV quoted Dr Guleria as saying.

This development comes in the backdrop of the discovery of the Delta Plus Covid variant. Earlier this week, scientists in New Delhi said the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first found in India has mutated further to form the ‘Delta Plus’ or ‘AY.1' variant.

The Delta variant has been attributed to the spike in the number of Covid infections across the country during the second wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, India logged 60,753 new coronavirus infections and 1,647 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, the country’s national Covid caseload rose to 2,98,23,546 while the death toll surged to 3,85,137.

