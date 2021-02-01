There Has Been Focus On Helping Farmers Increase Their Income: PM Modi

Addressing the nation after the Budget presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this year's Budget was prepared under unprecedented circumstances. He said it speaks of 'all-round development'.

"From Covid-related reforms to Atmanirbhar resolve, we moved ahead with this mantra in Budget 2021. It's an active and not a reactive budget," he added, congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team.

Calling it a "proactive budget", he said, "There has been a focus on helping farmers increase their income".

PM Modi added, “Budget contains a vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness.”

Talking about the structural reforms, he said, “Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give a major fillip to growth and job creation.”

The debate over farmers' income has been a red-hot issue amid the unprecedented protests over the three farm laws passed in September.

