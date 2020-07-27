'The Only Thing That’s Stopping You Is YOU': India Remembers Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam On His 5th Death Anniversary

Also read
Tributes are pouring in for India’s 11th President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary.
Dr. APJ Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Also known as 'Missile Man of India', Kalam played a key role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. His contribution to India's space program and missile development programmes has been significant.
Dr. Kalam died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.
Dr. Kalam was also respected and known for his inspirantional philosophy on life. Here are some of his inspirational quotes:
- “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck”
- "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal"
- "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning"
- "All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents"
- If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher"
- "Most people, they raise a family, earn a living, and then they die. Never follow them.
- "Dreaming is the first step towards achieving a goal"
- "Difficulties are part of life. They are there to prepare you, increase you, and develop you"
- "The only thing that’s stopping you is YOU. Rests are just excuses"
- "We must globally warm our hearts and change the climate of our souls, and realize that we are not apart from nature"
- "Beauty isn’t dependent on our external appearance. It radiates from within"
