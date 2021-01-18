January 18, 2021
Corona
Thane: Woman Elopes With Lover Taking Her 5-Year-Old Son Along, Police Register A Case Of Kidnapping

The woman a resident of Thane district is married to another man and has four minor children, police officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
In a bizarre incident a 35-year-old woman eloped with her paramour in Maharashtra’s Thane district taking her five-year-old son along with her. The woman is married to another man and has four minor children, police officials said.

The woman lived with her husband and her children in Thane’s Saki Naka locality and she eloped with her paramour when her husband went to Shirdi on January 7, police said adding that the woman left her three minor daughters at home.

The woman’s husband works as a security supervisor. When he returned home on January 8, his wife and son were missing. His daughters told him that their mother had gone to a relative's place, an official said.

The man called up the relative and later found that his wife had allegedly eloped with her paramour, a resident of Kalyan taluka, to marry him, he said.

After failing to trace his wife and son, the man filed a police complaint in Kalyan. The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) and are probing the matter, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

