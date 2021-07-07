July 07, 2021
Thaawarchand Gehlot, The Karnataka Governor-Designate Resigns As RS Member

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.

Outlook Web Desk 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:38 pm
Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned as RS member the day after getting appointed as Karnataka's Governor-Designate
Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha.  He was appointed as the governor on Tuesday.

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot  called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.

"The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

 He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. 

(With PTI Inputs)

