Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha. He was appointed as the governor on Tuesday.

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.

"The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI Inputs)

