Refused Money For Liquor, Man Beheads 65-Year-Old Mother In Telangana

A man allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother and ran away with the severed head after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.
The incident was reported from a village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in the wee hours of the day, the police said.
The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.
A case has been registered and a complaint lodged by the man's older brother, they added.
