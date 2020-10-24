October 24, 2020
Corona
Refused Money For Liquor, Man Beheads 65-Year-Old Mother In Telangana

The incident was reported from a village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in the wee hours of the day, the police said.

PTI 24 October 2020
Representational Image
A man allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother and ran away with the severed head after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from a village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in the wee hours of the day, the police said.

The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.

A case has been registered and a complaint lodged by the man's older brother, they added.

