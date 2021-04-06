Watch: Tamil Superstar Vijay Rides Bicycle To Polling Booth

Also read
Tamil cinema superstar Vijay rode a bicycle to a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to cast his vote for the Assembly elections Tuesday morning.
The actor wore a light blue t-shirt and jeans as he made his way through the crowd standing to catch a glimpse of their acting icon. As reported by Times of India, police resorted to lathi charge to dismiss people who went into a frenzy on spotting Vijay.
Vijay was caught on cameras being followed by a large number of people on two-wheelers.
Many speculated on social media if Vijay riding a bicycle is a sign of his opposition against the rising fuel prices.
#ThalapathyVijay arrives at polling booth on cycle against petrol hike to cast his vote.
GUTS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
And remember only Pawan Kalyan and Vijay came out and spoke against Demonetisation. pic.twitter.com/eRTJWeeWml
Any petrol & diesel problem sir @actorvijay? #Vijay #TamilNaduElections2021
However, his publicist clarified that the actor rode a bicycle in view of the car parking situation around the polling booth.
Several leading movie stars in including Rajnik, Suriya, Kamal Hassan, and Ajith casted their votes in Tamil Nadu elections on Tuesday.
