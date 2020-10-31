October 31, 2020
Corona
Tamil Nadu Reopens School, Colleges And Theatres

In schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone will be conducted

PTI 31 October 2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy
PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
outlookindia.com
2020-10-31T19:51:07+05:30

Easing curbs further, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos, and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following standard operating procedures.

Suburban train services, according to the central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research, and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Using up to 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos, and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

The SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches, and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

